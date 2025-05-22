'Memories for a lifetime' departing West Brom man bids emotional farewell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Nigeria international defender, 31, will depart The Hawthorns after six years at the club in which he clocked up 177 appearances and was a promotion-winner in his debut campaign.

In a message on Instagram, Ajayi referenced the way he was accepted by the club following a £1.5million move from Rotherham United in 2019.

He remained a steady servant for the Baggies despite injury frustration and not always being selected as a regular starter. Ajayi was one of three senior first-team squad members, with Grady Diangana and John Swift, to be confirmed as exiting Albion at the end of their contacts.

Ajayi wrote: "Thank you to everyone connected with @WBA for an incredible six years. To the staff, my teammates, and the fans — thank you for accepting me and embracing me in a way that truly made me feel at home."

Ajayi, a former Charlton and Arsenal youngster, scored 13 times for the club and referenced a dramatic last-gasp winner at Peterborough in August 2021 shortly after the club's relegation.

He scored a late equaliser at Anfield against Liverpool in Albion's Premier League campaign of 2020/21 and was also on target at an empty Molineux as the Baggies ran out 3-2 winners in the Black Country Derby.

Semi Ajayi in action for Albion this season. Pic: PA

"I’ll never forget the special bonds and memories we’ve built since I joined the club," Ajayi added. "From the incredible promotion season in my first year, to the unforgettable scenes at Peterborough away in front of our amazing fans — and, of course, scoring in that Black Country derby win! 🔵⚪️

"West Bromwich Albion will always hold a special place in my heart, and the memories we’ve shared will stay with me for a lifetime. I sincerely wish everyone connected to the club all the very best for the future. Until we meet again, S.A."

Elsewhere, attacker Swift wrote on social media: "Thank you @wba for everything."