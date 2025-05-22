Liam Keen comment: Missed opportunities and mistakes plague Wolves defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A lacklustre performance was compounded by Vitor Pereira's side conceding four poor goals on their way to a disappointing defeat.

It was an evening that offered up short-term and long-term questions about this team as they aim to take the next step in their development under the head coach.

Team selection

For weeks, Pereira has insisted he will not gift minutes to players and he will fight to win every single game between now and the end of the season with his best possible starting XI.

In the pre-match press conference this week he changed his tone slightly and hinted at making changes to his team and as the starting XI was announced, it showed he had brought six players in and handed a big opportunity to many of them.

That chance, by and large, was wasted. Of those changes, Dan Bentley struggled in goal, Rodrigo Gomes looked lightweight at wing-back, Nasser Djiga was uncomfortable at centre-back and Pablo Sarabia was extremely wasteful in the forward areas.

In those four players we have a mixture of youth and experience, both given a chance for different reasons, and it never worked out at Selhurst Park.

Pereira will have learned plenty about his squad from this defeat and it proves Wolves still have a way to go to improve for next season.

The decision to give some players an opportunity makes sense when you consider that Wolves are already safe and have little to play for other than a best possible Premier League finish in the table.