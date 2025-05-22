"I'm not proud of our performance" - Wolves forward frustrated with defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An error-strewn display allowed the hosts to celebrate their FA Cup victory in style with a 4-2 Premier League win.

Larsen, frustrated at the performance and result, knows the team can perform better and must drive better standards.

"It feels like we didn't really show up," Larsen said.

"For some parts of the game we were the better team but in the end we deserved to lose.

"I'm not proud of our performance, but you can't always play perfectly.

"We need to learn from what we did. We made mistakes when we conceded the goals, which can happen.

"We tried to come back in the game but they're good at counter-attacks and scored from there.

"We started OK in the first 20 minutes and scored a goal but after that we need to be more cautious.

"The Premier League is fast and we need to make sure that in the next 10 minutes we don't concede and we end up conceding two, which is the worst scenario possible.

"We only have ourselves to blame.

"The gaffer made some changes at half-time and we came out as a better team, but we got really unlucky on the third goal. It wasn't our day."

Despite the team enduring a tough evening, Larsen had a positive personal performance with a goal and an assist before coming off with a knock - following his recent groin strain.

"It was nice to be back because I've been struggling a little bit lately," Larsen said.

"I couldn't finish the whole game unfortunately because I wanted to score another and get us back into the game but I had to listen to my body.

"It's always nice to start and I'm proud of that but I need to take care of my body first."

Meanwhile, Vitor Pereira has defended his decision to take Nasser Djiga off at half-time against Palace.

The defender was given his first Premier League start but struggled and was hauled off at the break, but the head coach did not want to criticise his performance.

"When we are losing the game we need to do something and to do something is to risk something," Pereira said.

"I understood at half-time that on the right side we needed someone like Nelson that can play, attack and do something different than a centre-back.

"It's not about what Djiga did, but about what we want to risk and want to change.

"I'm disappointed. In the last game in the last 15 minutes we lost control of the game, today if we look at the goals, I don't remember one where we didn't concede some responsibility.

"For me, the four goals were our responsibility.

"To compete in the Premier League we need to be focused until the last minute, until the last game.

"We cannot compete at this level if we offer the goals to the opposition.

"We didn't come here for the party, we came here to compete for the three points, but I saw a lot of mistakes.

"Mistakes that we cannot concede.

"We need to compete against these kind of teams, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Brentford and we must be at our best level, if not they will punish you.

"They punished us with four goals from four mistakes."