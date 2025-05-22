Exclusive: Long contract offer on the table for key Wolves defender

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nelson Semedo has a four-year Wolves contract on the table and is assessing his options over his future at the club, the Express & Star understands.

The 31-year-old will become a free agent this summer when his current deal expires and he is attracting interest from a number of clubs.

Wolves are keen to keep the skipper, who is an influential player in the dressing room, and they have offered him a new four-year deal that will see him remain as one of the club's highest paid players next season.

However, the defender is free to talk to other clubs and assess his options before deciding where his future lies.