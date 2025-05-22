A need to impress - West Brom players looking to catch eye of new boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Most, if not all, squad members are handed an opportunity to catch the eye, initially in pre-season training, friendlies and then the beginning of the real stuff.

There is a large group under contract for the new head coach to take over.

Football has moved on from the days the manager, or head coach, oversees all recruitment. Albion's model under Bilkul, like many others elsewhere, sees the ownership's sporting department led by Andrew Nestor and underneath him Ian Pearce take care of business in and out.

So, while Nestor and Shilen Patel power on with the hunt for Tony Mowbray's permanent successor, player targets will be honed in on.

That does not mean there is a place in the game for the head coach's eye. They pick the team, they drill tactics and they are judged on results. So players will be working hard to make themselves seen when the squad reconvenes in late June. Here are a few with reasons to push.

Jed Wallace

The club captain, who has one year left on his deal, has had a tough 18 months or so. He lost his place to Tom Fellows, who never really looked back.

Wallace, 31, started just six league games this season. He remained forever honest in interviews, both external and in his club-published programme notes, that performances have been below-par, himself included.

In Wallace's defence, he played a selfless role in 2023/24, where he played in an unnatural centre-forward role when needed due to a lack of bodies elsewhere. He could get no rhythm or momentum, playing out of a preferred position.

Jed Wallace saw minutes further restricted this season. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The captain is a big presence behind the scenes and an excellent club man. He is also a big earner having moved from Millwall as a free agent on a four-year deal in 2022. There has been reported interest in his services before and it is expected Albion would favour saving on his wages. Otherwise it is up to Wallace and how he sees another season, potentially with similarly low minutes.

If it is the latter, he will knuckle down with the bit between his teeth. Fellows's future is uncertain, so it could mean for movement in wide areas.



