Wolves Fans' Verdict v Crystal Palace: A big summer ahead after reality check

John Lalley

Felt like we were gatecrashing a party with an inevitable outcome to the celebrations.

Pereira shuffled the pack, experimented a little but despite a spirited effort, Wolves were inevitably somewhat disjointed and ultimately paid the penalty. We had plenty of possession but rather like the Brighton game last week, we were lacking the drive and creativity needed to create openings.

Palace, like the fine counter attacking side that they are, took advantage ruthlessly when Wolves surrendered possession. They exploited our mistakes, responded almost immediately after we had taken the lead and enjoyed some crucial good fortune with the deflection for the third goal. And although Wolves did find a response with Strand Larsen’s goal, we never really threatened to save the game.

After the euphoria of six consecutive wins, this run of three successive defeats is a reality check suggesting that the depth of quality in our squad is worryingly thin. Who leaves the club this summer is open to conjecture, but all season we have rarely fielded a strong bench and of the regular substitute occupants, a good proportion need to be replaced.

Reinforcements are a priority; players who are immediate candidates for the starting XI, not utility fillers or youngsters who may develop over an extended period. This was clearly in evidence at Selhurst Park.

With safety assured last season, we finished the campaign alarmingly. O’Neil wasn’t supported and the outcome was catastrophic. Lopetegui prior to O’Neil quit in frustration. We are better placed this time around under Pereira but we would do well not to repeat previous mistakes.

Clive Smith

After driving for four hours and 25 mins for my least favourite away trip, it immediately looked like VP had thrown us under the bus with his team selection and formation. The tannoy man played Livin' on a Prayer.. was he having a laugh? Although he did play Mr Brightside straight after.