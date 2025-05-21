What ex-Man United coach linked with West Brom has said about Championship management

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The search for Tony Mowbray's successor continues as Albion undergo a lengthy process to identify the correct candidate to take the club forward.

No one potential name touted for the job has appeared as the front runner so far, but there are possible candidates who have been mentioned.

And one that has been talked about among the Albion fanbase is Eric Ramsay.

The highly rated coach, who hails from Shropshire, is the youngest British coach to ever receive a UEFA Pro License and is currently manager of Minnesota United in the MLS.

Previously he has worked as a coach for Swansea City, Shrewsbury Town, Chelsea and most recently in England he was part of the first team backroom staff at Manchester United.

While at the Old Trafford club Ramsay was linked with a host of jobs in the Championship before heading off stateside.

And he has previously addressed those links to Championship clubs, and has explained the reasons as to why he turned down those opportunities to seek out another challenge in the MLS.

In an interview with BBC Sport, he said: "It feels like there is scrutiny on MLS. There is media to deal with. There is pressure you have to deal with exist, albeit not to the same extent as England.

"The Championship would have been equally as testing, if not more so, but with that constant nagging doubt, looking objectively, that there is a much shorter life-cycle for guys who go into that league.

"All round this was a relatively sensible decision."

He also addressed the topic of English coaches and a lack of opportunities for home grown coaches.

And he also talked about the scenario of failing in a first role in the Championship, and how that would possibly close doors when it came to other jobs further down the line.

He added: "The coaching world has not been open for British coaches.

"I feel like if you lost your first or second job as a coach in the Championship, you wouldn't then have a case to go and look across the continent to where your next job might be. It is not a well-trodden path.

"Sometimes the coaches who arrive at the top level in England are those who have been across various countries. Their status is safer because there are more jobs available. It feels a little bit more open. I had that in mind when I went to MLS.

"It is a really interesting one and riles up lots of debate. I genuinely feel the level of coaching in England is in a really impressive place.

"Maybe coming back from MLS, there are a few more trodden paths to other places than there are from the Championship."