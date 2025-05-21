Shock figures around West Brom's three high profile released players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The three players were expected to leave - so there were no surprises when the news was confirmed last week.

It brings to an end a six year association with Albion for Ajayi, who signed from Rotherham United back in 2019 and helped Albion to promotion.

Diangana's move was made permanent in 2020, after a superb loan spell, while Swift spent three years at Albion after arriving from Reading.

In the case of Ajayi, he leaves with a good reputation however with the other two players, there is a hint of disappointment of what might have been.

Here is a look at their Albion career's in numbers and how they performed during their time at Albion.

Semi Ajayi

Arriving for £1.5m from Rotherham in 2019, Ajayi helped Albion to promotion in his first season and then was a mainstay in the Premier League.

Ever since then, aside from injuries, he has had a big part to play for Albion and when you look at his stats, the £1.5m plus add ons paid for him six years ago is an absolute steal in today's game.

In total, Ajayi made 141 starts for Albion across the six years, along with 29 substitute appearances and netted 12 goals.

Despite his injuries, he leaves with a good reputation among the Albion fans. If it had not been for the recent injuries he has suffered, he may well have landed a new deal.

John Swift

Three years, 118 games, seven starts, 18 goals, eleven assists.

Those statistics probably spell out most of the story around Swift's time at Albion. It has been underwhelming.

He arrived as one of the best playmakers in the division, and at times he showed glimpses of why he had that tag.

But it has not been consistent enough and that is the story of Swift's time at the Hawthorns. A goal every seven games, and an assist every 11.

Albion fans expected more, and no doubt Swift himself did too.

Grady Diangana

Much the same as Swift but a slight difference in that he was at Albion longer, and had that blistering loan spell to begin with.

During that loan spell he scored seven times in eight times in 30 games, and registered seven assists.

It was enough to make Albion spend up to £18m with add ons, but he never went on to hit the heights.

One goal in 21 appearances in the Premier League, and overall he netted 18 goals in 162 games in his permanent five years at the club, 101 coming as starts.

That works out as a goal every nine games, and an assist every 11 games, as he picked up 15 assists during his five seasons.

Like Swift, much more was expected. There was flashes at times but he never fully hit the mark.