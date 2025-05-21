"They need to feel love" - Injured Wolves players working on recovery

The striker is back in training following surgery on his second anterior cruciate ligament injury since signing for Wolves, but he will not play this season after being taken off the registered squad.

The player has already hinted at a return to the Bundesliga this summer with his Wolves future uncertain and Pereira says the forward must rebuild himself 'physically and mentally' as he looks to get back on the pitch.

"We're trying to help him to recover his confidence and recover his level physically and mentally," Pereira said.