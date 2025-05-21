Spanish keeper release clause amid Aston Villa & Newcastle interest as Emi Martinez speculation continues

Robin Olsen is set to depart at the end of the campaign - and fuel has been added to the fire when it comes to recent reports around Emi Martinez being linked with a move away.

Earlier this month, Martinez was subject of speculation involving unnamed clubs in Saudi Arabia, amid speculation over his future.

Following Villa's win over Spurs last week, he then looked visibly upset at the final whistle, with many believing he was saying his goodbyes to the Villa Park crowd.

That has been followed by speculation linking him with moves to both Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, while Villa say his future us undecided.

Quickly after rumours began to circulate around Martinez, Villa were linked with potential replacements and there has been a lot of noise around Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

He has been the standout player in a shocking season for the Spanish club, who are not safe from relegation out of La Liga.

They have lost five matches on the bounce, but the goalkeeper has played all 27 games and has made more saves than anyone else in the division.

Clubs in England such as Newcastle United, as well as Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a possible move.

And now they have learned how much any potential move would cost this summer

According to reports in Spain, Garcia is under contract until 2028, and has a release clause of 25 million Euros.

However, if Espanyol go down that reduces to 15 million. Alongside thisthere are other clauses.

In the final 15 days of each transfer window it will go up by five million Euros, and it will also increase by five million if he receives a call up to the Spanish national team.