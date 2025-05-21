Richard O’Donnell outlines his career path to Shrewsbury Town

The former Hull City academy coach signed a two-year deal in Shropshire before the last game of the season, along with the club’s manager, Appleton.

O'Donnell, whose playing career was cut short by injury, has worked his way up the coaching ladder after starting at York City. He then spent more than a decade working at Hull before he eventually made his way into senior football with Appleton.

He was talking to the media for the first time since his arrival in March on Tuesday at the Croud Meadow, and he discussed how difficult it was to retire early, and how family played a big part in him getting into coaching.

"My career ended quite young with injuries," he said. "That was when I first came across Michael. I finished playing, and I knew that I had to embark on what was my first love of football.

"From a family perspective, my dad was a coach, so I always saw the game in that way from discussions after I had played.

"It felt like a natural progression for me to go into it at a young age.

"It was difficult (the end of his playing career), you cannot really explain it unless it is something you have experienced yourself.

"There will be many ex-players out there who can really relate to that. But knowing that the coaching journey is the next best thing, it really does help - it energises you to go forward into that.

"There are a lot of similarities playing at different levels. Michael was at the top end at the time, that is how we met.

"Michael was just finishing, and I was a little bit further on. We kept in touch, we had similar views on football from that perspective, and that is how the relationship has evolved over the last 20 years.

"I started at York City, and then I moved to Hull in 2008. I was given a fantastic opportunity to work with some great people and some fantastic players who are making a name for themselves in the game now.

"I was at Hull for almost 12 years, which is relatively unheard of. I got the chance to move from academy football into first-team football with Michael."

O'Donnell joined Appleton at Lincoln City, where they had an extremely successful period together between 2019 and 2022. They got to a play-off final in the 2020-21 season after finishing fifth in League One, but they went on to lose to Blackpool in the final.

They then moved to the seaside to manage the Tangerines in the Championship, and after that spell, they later went on to Charlton together before arriving in Shropshire.

"We went in there at Lincoln City, where we had three good years," he said, reflecting on his time at the LNER Stadium. "That was a massive experience for me.

"Before getting there, I felt I was at that stage of my career where I felt I needed to step on.

"That was made easier working alongside Michael, with how he went about things."

Now at Shrewsbury, the pair are determined to stamp their authority on the latest challenge as they begin to move Salop forward after relegation to the fourth tier of English football.

"We are settling in well," he continued. "It is a great opportunity for us to have come to the club at this point. It is one that we really want to stamp our authority on moving forward."

The relationship between a head coach and their assistant is always an interesting dynamic.

O'Donnell says he has to be brave enough to challenge Appleton, but be respectful and understand that the final say ultimately lies with him.

He said: "We have a good personal relationship away from football. Also, we work really well professionally.

"I think the big thing is not being too precious. I have to be prepared to challenge him. We see the game very similarly, but sometimes we have different opinions.

"There are times when I will put my opinion forward and Michael will accept, and then there are times when he won't accept it and will be quite forthright in his response.

"That is for me not to take anything personally, and to support him."