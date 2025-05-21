'Mistakes made': West Brom's loan business rated with one player handed shocking mark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Albion's owners Bilkul Football have been praised for the work they have done in the transfer market since they arrived at the football club.

Additions last summer such as Torbjorn Heggem and then Isaac Price in January were impressive. Unlike in previous windows, they also leaned heavily on the loan market but many of them flopped and failed to make an impact.

That has to change this summer, as Albion have in the past hit the jackpot with superb loan signings. Here is a look at the loanees who came in last season and how they have been rated:

Mason Holgate 5/10

Signed from Everton in the summer as Albion bolstered their reinforcements. Well thought of in his first spell, his second stint went okay but that is as far as it goes.

He was a good deputy when either Heggem or Kyle Bartley were out of the side, but he made a few mistakes that in certain games cost Albion at key times.

He was solid enough and not the worst loanee, but his spell was underwhelming.

Paddy McNair 4/10

Bought in as pure cover, McNair looked okay in the one game he did feature before pulling up injured in the next.

He has been a tidy Championship operator for a number of years and would have been a handy addition, but it wasn't to be and he headed to San Diego in January.

Lewis Dobbin 3/10

Came in and was set to be the main man out wide, but then came the arrival of Mikey Johnston and Dobbin suffered.

From what Albion fans did see from his cameos, he was nowhere near the level that was expected.

Some of that could have been down to his lack of game time and consistency, because when he went to Norwich after a January recall, he did impress.

Uros Racic 2/10

His debut was impressive, and the powerful and imposing looking midfielder was set to become a key asset for Albion.

But 20 appearances later, mostly from the bench and most that failed to inspire any confidence from the Albion faithful and Racic was gone.

He is by no means the worst loanee that has been at the club in recent years, but his displays failed miserably to live up to the early hype.

Will Lankshear 6/10

Hot property when he came in, having impressed in Europe for Tottenham.

Lankshear had all the hallmarks of a decent Championship striker in the games he did play, but he was only able to play a bit part role after the arrival of Adam Armstrong.

He was big and powerful and worked well at times, but couldn't get a run in the team before the end of the campaign.

Adam Armstrong 5/10

Not an horrific loan spell, but never hit the heights many expected.

A lot of it was Albion failing to play to the strengths of a striker who has been so deadly in the Championship in recent years.

He didn't get a mountain of chances but the ones he did have he failed to take the majority of them.

It was disappointing and it may well have been one of the main reasons for Tony Mowbray losing his job.

It didn't work but some loan moves don't.