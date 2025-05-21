Shropshire Star
Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Crystal Palace as three get 4/10

Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Crystal Palace.

By Liam Keen
Published
Last updated
Emmanuel Agbadou and Toti Gomes (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Dan Bentley - 5

It was a tough and disappointing evening for the goalkeeper, who should have done better with Palace's opening goal.

Rodrigo Gomes - 5

It was a big opportunity for R.Gomes but one he did not take with too many mistakes, although he did offer a forward outlet.

Nasser Djiga - 4

On his first Premier League start Djiga looked uncomfortable and made too many mistakes before coming off at half-time.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 4

Agbadou scored his first Wolves goal but then played a big part in them losing the game with several errors that led to Palace goals.

