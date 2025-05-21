Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Crystal Palace as three get 4/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Crystal Palace.
By Liam Keen
Dan Bentley - 5
It was a tough and disappointing evening for the goalkeeper, who should have done better with Palace's opening goal.
Rodrigo Gomes - 5
It was a big opportunity for R.Gomes but one he did not take with too many mistakes, although he did offer a forward outlet.
Nasser Djiga - 4
On his first Premier League start Djiga looked uncomfortable and made too many mistakes before coming off at half-time.
Emmanuel Agbadou - 4
Agbadou scored his first Wolves goal but then played a big part in them losing the game with several errors that led to Palace goals.