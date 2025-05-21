Lewis Cox: No surprises in West Brom exits - calls had to be made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Of Albion's senior cohort just three, Grady Diangana, Semi Ajayi and John Swift, saw their terms at The Hawthorns come to an end.

Three experienced players, three reasonably long-serving players with varying success. But three where changes had to be made.

Even without former boss Tony Mowbray letting slip on Diangana and Swift's impending exit last month - and James Morrison doing likewise with Ajayi - it was clear to see what was coming. The owners should have had their minds made months in advance, if not a year, despite Mowbray's penchant for Diangana's soft feet or an idea among fans Ajayi would once more be useful as a third or fourth-choice centre-back.

These are calls that Bilkul have to make as they continue Albion's rebuild.