All eight West Brom players including key figures who are set to be out of contract in summer 2026

Semi Ajayi, John Swift and Grady Diangana are the three high profile names that have departed the club.

There were no real surprises in Tuesday's released and retained list, with a raft of youngsters also off loaded while others were handed contract extensions.

Over the last few summers big high profile first team players have departed the club - but will that again be the same next season?

Here is a breakdown of the players that will be out of contract following the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign.

Joe Wildsmith

The second choice keeper, who was dropped after coming into the side towards the end of the campaign, penned a two year deal when he arrived on a free transfer from Derby County last summer.

Kyle Bartley

The long serving defender may have left this summer, but triggered an appearance based clause in his contract in the final games of the season to earn himself another deal that will run to June 2026.

Ousmane Diakite

Last summer's first signing was another free, who came in from Hartberg in Austria. He has only played a handful of games but has impressed when he has been given his chance. His deal runs out next summer, having penned a two year contract upon arrival.

Alex Mowatt

One of the standouts in the last two seasons, Mowatt earned himself a new two year contract last summer and is one of the key players who is out of contract next summer.

Jed Wallace

The club captain has found game time very hard to come by this season, and has been a substitute for the majority of the campaign. His four year contract, signed in 2022, expires next summer.

Josh Maja

The top scorer from this season, despite missing half of the campaign through injury, is up next summer. He was the subject of interest in January and is expected to be again this summer. With just 12 months left to run on his contract, Albion may have a decision to make should a credible offer come their way.

Daryl Dike

Another who was handed a long term deal upon arrival, Dike, whose Albion career has been rocked by injuries, is up next summer. Whether he remains an Albion player and gets a new deal very much depends on how next season goes.

Devante Cole

The forgotten man. The ex-Barnsley forward has hardly played but does have another year left to run, if Albion don't move him on this summer.