Wolves boss makes admission over summer recruitment

An error-strewn performance meant the Eagles comfortably beat Wolves at Selhurst Park in a 4-2 scoreline that somewhat flattered Pereira's side.

Wolves are likely to lose a handful of players in the summer, including forward Matheus Cunha, but Pereira is already adamant that he needs more competition in his squad if his side want to compete with sides like Palace.

"Of course we need players," Pereira said.

"We need to be stronger next season, competing for every game.

"Today, in the moment we are competing for the result, another mistake. I'm disappointed.

"What I learned is that with this level of focus we cannot compete with these kind of teams.