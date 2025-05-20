West Brom managerial search: What has happened and what is the latest a month on from sacking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It is a month yesterday since Mowbray was axed by the Baggies after a run of five defeats in six games saw them out of the running for the play-offs.

Over the last month there has been developments and links to various managers.

Here is a roundup of what has happened so far as the search for a new Baggies boss goes into a second month.

Cifuentes saga

After Mowbray's axing, a number of names were being touted to be in the frame, but one rose to the top amid speculation in the media.

QPR's Spanish boss Marti Cifuentes was linked with Albion, and according to some reports, his agent had initial talks with Albion.

Other reports suggested he was keen on the Baggies job, but amid the speculation he was placed on gardening leave by the London club.

Then it emerged that Cifuentes had not been on Albion's shortlist and was not being considered for the vacant position.

Mason links

Tottenham assistant boss Ryan Mason is a name that was raised in the last search, before Mowbray landed the job.

He is reportedly well thought of by the Albion hierarchy, and is keen to become a number one having worked as a coach and assistant following retirement.

He has been at the top of the bookies odds throughout the process, and remains the one of the front runners for the job.

However, if Albion were planning a move Spurs' progression to the Europa League final is the stumbling block, according to a number of reports.

They face Manchester United in the final on Wednesday, and if a deal was to take place it would not be until after that has taken place.

Eric Ramsay

Another who has been named in the frame is highly rated young British coach Eric Ramsay.

Ramsay, who hails from Shropshire, has risen up the ladder in recent years, and was a first team coach at Manchester United.

The youngest British coach to receive a UEFA Pro Licence, Ramsay has worked in international football with Wales, and is currently manager of MLS side Minnesota United.

He left England and turned down Championship advances due to the lack of longevity in roles.

The link to Ramsay is not surprising, given Albion's owners being from the US. It is understood Ramsay is in no great rush to return to England, but according to reports he is well though of by the club's owners.

He still remains one of the bookies favourites for the job.

Other names

Portsmouth's John Mousinho was linked, but he has said he is content at Pompey and there has been no contact with Albion.

Obviously, out of work managers have also been linked, including Russell Martin but there has been no developments so far on that front.

And in recent days, ex-Hull boss Ruben Selles has also been linked after his sacking.

