The West Brom youngster ready made and primed for new Albion boss
Whoever West Brom's new boss may be - they have some big decisions on their hands for next season.
By Jonny Drury
The eagerly awaited released and retained list is set to come out this week - with no surprises expected among the out of contract players.
Albion still have a very good core of the squad left in place for next season - and a squad that now has a younger average age compared to recent seasons.
That has been a goal of the Albion owners since their arrival - with youngsters such as Tom Fellows now established as a first team regular.
Another is Josh Griffiths, who looks set to be the club's number one goalkeeper heading into the new campaign.