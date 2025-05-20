The West Brom youngster ready made and primed for new Albion boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The eagerly awaited released and retained list is set to come out this week - with no surprises expected among the out of contract players.

Albion still have a very good core of the squad left in place for next season - and a squad that now has a younger average age compared to recent seasons.

That has been a goal of the Albion owners since their arrival - with youngsters such as Tom Fellows now established as a first team regular.

Another is Josh Griffiths, who looks set to be the club's number one goalkeeper heading into the new campaign.