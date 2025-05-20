The New Saints goalkeeper handed Wales international call - weeks after retirement

The 32-year-old former Everton and Cheltenham Town shot stopper put in some top performances in The New Saints' Europa Conference League campaign earlier in the campaign.

He was tipped to be handed an international call up following his displays - before announcing in February that he was planning to retire at the end of the season.

After completing another treble with the Saints, Roberts hung up his gloves but has this week been called up by Wales boss Craig Bellamy to a training camp, ahead of games against Liechtenstein and Belgium next month.

The goalkeeper said: “It’s obviously an incredible opportunity.

“A huge thank you goes to the manager and the association for giving me this experience, but also a huge thank you to the club, as without the achievements of this season, it certainly wouldn’t have been possible.”

It comes just days after Roberts opened up on the reasons why he was deciding to retire, in an interview with the Welsh FA to mark Mental Health Awareness week.

Roberts revealed that he is retiring from the professional game due to mental health issues he suffered after his father took his own life.

Stuart Roberts died back in June 2023 at the age of 56, having suffered with mental health difficulties.

Roberts opened up on how his father, a former goalkeeper for Stoke City and Derry City, was a huge inspiration during his career, and he has now decided to step back from playing due to his struggles while dealing with grief.