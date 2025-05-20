Shrewsbury Town: Michael Appleton believes success can come after hard times
Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton believes success sometimes arrives after you experience failure.
The Salop head coach was appointed on a permanent basis just before Town’s penultimate match of the League One season against Crawley.
Shrews will find themselves playing in the fourth tier of English football next season for the first time in over 10 years.
And after relegation, Appleton is a big believer that to achieve anything meaningful, sometimes you must hit your lowest ebb.