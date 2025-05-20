Shropshire Star
Close

Shrewsbury Town: Michael Appleton believes success can come after hard times

Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton believes success sometimes arrives after you experience failure. 

Plus
By Ollie Westbury
Published
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
Michael Appleton the head coach of Shrewsbury Town

The Salop head coach was appointed on a permanent basis just before Town’s penultimate match of the League One season against Crawley. 

Shrews will find themselves playing in the fourth tier of English football next season for the first time in over 10 years. 

And after relegation, Appleton is a big believer that to achieve anything meaningful, sometimes you must hit your lowest ebb.

Similar stories
Most popular