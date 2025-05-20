Reyes Cleary and three senior debutants among 10 youngsters offered new West Brom deals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cleary, 21, has been rewarded for a bright second half of the season out on loan at National League Hartlepool, where he caught the eye with a string of goals and consistent displays for Pools.

Castle Vale-born Cleary has long been billed a young talent since scoring at a regular rate of knots for youth age groups but his breakthrough in senior football has been a tougher nut to crack.

The attacker is joined by a trio of other forwards all having made senior Albion debuts in being offered fresh terms.

They are Akeel Higgins, who turns 20 this summer, Layton Love, 20, and Scottish youngster Eseosa Sule, 19.

Eseosa Sule among the goals for Albion's under-21s. Pic: Gareth Evans Photography.

Cleary's senior bow came in the FA Cup against Brighton as a 17-year-old in January 2022 and he has since clocked up seven first-team appearances, including two in the Championship and three as a starter in cup competition.

He started the 2024/25 with a promising loan move to League Two neighbours Walsall but failed to break through as the Saddlers soared. Cleary then had to move to the National League for the second half of the campaign having already played for Albion and Walsall in the season. He shone in the north east and netted six times in 20 appearances, mostly from his preferred left side.

Cleary's offer was a club option of an extra 12 months in the one-year deal he agreed last summer.

Versatile attacker Higgins, who has been at the club since under-13s level, made his first-team bow in the FA Cup against Aldershot in January 2024, as did Tipton-born striker Love, who has missed much of the time since through an ACL injury.

Akeel Higgins has been a bright prospect for several years. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Centre-forward Sule moved to Albion as a scholar from Celtic in January 2023 and enjoyed a prolific season for Richard Beale's under-21s this time around, in which he netted 12 goals.

The quartet are joined by six other promising youngsters in continuing their Baggies careers.

Goalkeeper Louis Brady, defenders Alex Williams and Michael Parker, midfielder Souleyman Mandey and forwards Dan Chimeziri and Divine Onyemachi have been offered terms.

Right-back Williams, 20, is a Wales under-21 international having been capped under-17 level. The athletic Parker, 20, a centre-back or left-back, only joined the club from Burnley last summer and made a big impression. He made Tony Mowbray's senior bench at Burnley and was an unused substitute and was name-checked as a talent for the future.

Michael Parker in action. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Decisions on most of the young players' futures were taken around March by senior coaching staff including Beale and academy boss Richard Stevens.

As with each year, there have been exits at academy level with three players who have made senior debuts for Albion to depart.

They include attacking midfielder Fenton Heard and defenders Reece Hall and Josh Shaw.

Heard, who is 21 in October, joined the Baggies as a seven-year-old and also made his debut against Aldershot 18 months ago, where he caught the eye with a bright display.

He also featured in the League Cup defeat at Fleetwood last August and was well thought of by then boss Carlos Corberan. He moved out to Rushall Olympic for a first sample of non-league experience but a serious foot injury shortly into his second appearance curtailed that.

Versatile defender Hall turns 22 in September and his sole Baggies appearance came at Fleetwood. He has been a captain at youth levels and a model player for several age group levels.

Great Barr-born Fenton Heard impressed on his first senior appearance in January 2024. He has been released. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Manchester-born Shaw, formerly of Everton's academy, has been released. He turns 22 in October and played for the Baggies against Aldershot. Shaw spent parts of last season on loan at Merseyside semi-professional outfit Marine.

Goalkeeper Ted Cann has been let go. Cann, formerly of Liverpool, joined the Baggies in 2017 and turns 25 this year. He has since been on loan at Worcester City, AFC Telford United, Yeovil Town, Leamington and most recently Forest Green Rovers - with whom he can help reach the National League play-off final with a semi-final against Southend to come on Wednesday.

He departs without making a senior Baggies appearance, though has been the club's 'third keeper' for much of the last few seasons.

Fellow youngsters to exit are goalkeeper Ronnie Hollingshead, midfield pair Archie Kirton and Matt Richards and under-18s players Rhys Morrish, Sam Beedie, Corey Sears and Fran Cherchi.