'Old-fashioned centre-half' - what can Shrewsbury expect from new arrival Tom Anderson?

There were no rumours online, just out of the blue, Salop made everybody’s weekend by announcing their first signing of the summer.

Anderson, 31, is an experienced defender who was one of the EFL’s longest-serving players, having first arrived at Doncaster in January 2018. It later transpired that he had turned down the chance to stay at the Eco-Power Stadium next season to join Town.

The Shropshire Star spoke to Ricky Charlesworth, who covers Rovers for the Doncaster Free Press, to get the inside track on the defender, and he believes he will be a loss for the supporters.

“He'll certainly be missed by a large section of the fanbase at Rovers,” he said. He was part of the furniture at the Eco-Power Stadium, having been there since 2018.

“Anderson racked up more than 250 appearances in that time, and online there's been a lot of warm words for him since news broke of his exit, which shows how well-thought-of he is at Rovers.