Jamal Mohammed exclusive: West Brom's ice-cool youngster who models himself on Virgil van Dijk

Not for Albion defensive prospect Jamal Mohammed - for whom major setbacks equal major comebacks.

The teenage centre-back, born in bustling Camden in London and raised in Finchley in the capital's north, moved to Albion after being released by Peterborough United at under-16 level.

He made rapid progress and by the summer of 2023 - having not long turned 17 - he had caught the eye in Carlos Corberan's defence during pre-season friendlies against Football League opposition.

Mohammed was very much a new name on the scene and onlookers took note, though there was already a quiet confidence in the academy set-up.

A couple of months later, that August, came a big bump in the road.

In an early-season Premier League 2 contest for Richard Beale's under-21s against Sunderland at Keys Park in Hednesford, Mohammed caused severe damage to his knee. A bilateral meniscus tear - rare damage to both menisci of the knee - and anterior cruciate ligament injury was a shattering blow.

"It was quite difficult at first," Mohammed told the Express & Star. "You have to ice your knee every day for many hours.

"It would take its toll normally on an average person, I would say, but I'm quite strong-headed and I adapted to that quite well.

"My parents, family, cousins and sister all encouraged me and stuff like that, also the coaches as well.

"It was a challenge but the people around me helped me get through it and overcome the negative parts of the injury. Now that I'm back everything is pretty much positive."

Mohammed's return was meticulously plotted and patience was taken despite minor setbacks in training which delayed the eager youngster. The academy have long had high hopes for his first-team prospects so the best steps were taken for the teen, whose first professional contract signed last year runs until next summer.

The defender finally returned in late January, initially as a late substitute, before a first start on February 10. He impressed spectators, including Tony Mowbray, with a seamless comeback.

"I feel as if I've matured much faster than if I'd have been playing, because you have more time to reflect on yourself and learn about yourself," said the Baggies prospect.

"I learned to reflect on things, like performances, and how you train every day. It's a challenge but I'm always up for a challenge!

"I like training and playing against players who have had more experiences than me, because I can take things from them and challenge myself more than in my own age groups.

"I feel I've learned a lot more, especially positionally-wise, over my time I've watched a lot more football than I did when I was playing."

Mohammed is a striking figure. A towering 6ft 5ins teenager with big hair and big confidence to go with it.

As a defender, he said in a previous interview one of his best assets is his dribbling ability - a bold and unusual claim but you can see why. Mohammed is ice-cool in possession. His silky touch, technique and passing range is apparent.

Academy defenders Jamal Mohammed and Michael Parker made Albion's bench for the draw at Burnley in March.

But, as former first-team boss Mowbray referenced during his brief spell at the club, he is also a physical defender who is tough to beat. Mohammed was an unused substitute in Albion's draw at Burnley's Turf Moor in March, alongside fellow academy defender Michael Parker.

Mohammed may not be an immediately recognisable figure among the Baggies fanbase yet - but this pre-season could provide a big platform.

"I have been training with the first team and starting under-21s matches, getting back in the groove," he added. "It's good that I've been able to prove myself but I still have lots more to prove.

"I want to prove that I can come on the pitch in first-team games and affect the matches.

"I feel everything happens for a reason and there have been positives from it, I've got stronger, better in the gym and better physically. It has enabled me to be more dominant in first-team training and in under-21 appearances, so that was positive."

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is set to sign a new deal at the club (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mohammed admitted he looks up to and models his game on Liverpool's Premier League-winning captain Virgil van Dijk, the unflappable Dutch international centre-back renowned for his composure.

"One of the players I look up to is van Dijk, he's pretty similar," said the unfazed youngster. "So I just try to stay calm. My demeanour is very calm. So I try to take that on to the pitch and stay as calm as I can.

"Also I like dribbling with the ball, so when someone presses me it allows me to step forward and break lines."