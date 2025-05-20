Henderson makes it a Canadian double for the Tigers

Having already signed up David Thomson to a new deal, Henderson becomes the second Canadian import forward to be confirmed for Telford's 2025/26 roster.

The 27-year-old, who only made his debut midway through last season, was named the Tigers' forward of the year at their end-of-season awards.

Head coach Tom Watkins said: “Eric is another player where we know exactly what we are getting.

"I really like Hendo’s game, he does all the little things at a high level, protects the puck very well, is good along the walls and can transport the puck through the zones with a low risk game and with plenty of reward.

"He’s one of those players who makes those around him better, he makes big plays and scores big goals.

"He really carried the team at times last season, particularly after we lost Thomo to injury - he got the team playing well and had some huge nights, that stretch in February where he seemed to score multiple points every night was huge for us.

"Having Eric return for a second season is a big piece of the jigsaw. We are delighted he agreed to return.”

Henderson, who scored 94 points in 48 games last season, added: “I'm delighted to be returning to Telford for the forthcoming season.

"I really enjoyed my time at the club last season and I am looking forward to coming back.

"The fans made me feel really welcome and I had my best season points wise so I want to continue that trend and make this a memorable season for everyone in Telford.”