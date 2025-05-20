Former West Brom boss linked with immediate Championship return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mowbray returned to Albion in January - 16 years on from his first title winning spell in charge of the club.

However despite signs of improvement early on, his side went on a run of five defeats in six outings that saw them drop out of the running for the play-off spots.

It ended with Mowbray being axed just three months into the job - with James Morrison taking interim charge of the final two games.

Albion are now three weeks into their own search for Mowbray's successor - with the ex-Baggies chief now being strongly linked with an immediate return to the Championship.

Hull City parted ways with Ruben Selles despite the ex-Reading man leading the Tigers to Championship safety.

And Mowbray has been installed as one of the favourites to take his place on Humberside.

Plymouth boss Miron Muslic is currently the favourite with the book makers at 1/2, while Mowbray is available at odds of 4/1.

It would mark Mowbray's second Championship job since he was given the all clear following his battle with cancer, prior to landing the Albion role.