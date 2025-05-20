Dave Edwards: Wolves' trip to Crystal Palace could be perfect timing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It has been an unusually quiet weekend, and it has been a chance for Wolves fans, players and staff to take a breath after a pretty hectic couple of months.

It is really important now, after 10 days without a game, they finish the season very strongly with two important games.

First, at Palace on Tuesday night. You would think they will not be at their absolute best after giving so much energy at the weekend to beat Man City, and the celebrations after that as well.

It is a real opportunity to take advantage of that with Wolves being so fresh.

It is important for Vitor Pereira’s side to bounce back after what was a disappointing result against Brighton last game. Especially the second half, it was very unlike what we have come to expect under the boss.