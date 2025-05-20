Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury get their rebuild off to a great start

If you look at the profile of Tom Anderson, who has arrived after turning down a contract from Doncaster, I think it is exciting.

He played a lot of games for Doncaster last season, and they ended up winning the league. He is vastly experienced in the fourth tier. Anderson might not be the type of player we perhaps expected, as Michael Appleton has spoken about wanting to play more football.

His strengths are more about being a defender. I have played against him quite a few times. He is big, strong and a dominating centre-back.

He is good on the ball, but it is not his strength. I have looked at League Two last year, and it is important because we do need balance.

When you look at those sides that have been promoted, none of them are massive footballing teams. A lot of them play more percentage football.

They are good in both boxes, and that is what the league is about.