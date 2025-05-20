Crystal Palace v Wolves preview: Vitor Pereira taking inspiration from opponents' FA Cup triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The two teams lock horns at Selhurst Park following Palace's huge final win over Manchester City at the weekend.

Wolves currently have nothing to play for other than the highest possible Premier League place and while Pereira admits it is tough to motivate the players, he says they must use the Eagles as an example of what can be achieved.

"Of course, they did the right steps," Pereira said when asked if Wolves can take inspiration from Palace's win.

"When I analyse this team, they have very good players, they are physically strong, tactically strong and they deserve what they got.

"It's not easy to keep the motivation when you are not competing for Europe and not competing to avoid relegation.

"But we are competing for the best position and we must have the mentality.

"Away or playing from home, I don't care. I respect the opponent but this is about us, about our mentality and about what he last image is that we can show.

"I hope we play good football, we can enjoy the game and in the end be proud of our work.

"Thanks a lot for the support because without them we cannot transform a very difficult season.

"No we can look for the future.

"The work we did in the club in the last few months, a difficult situation, I'm proud of the players, the staff, the club and the supporters. This is team work."

Pereira also joked that he is in need of a rest after a gruelling season, but admitted it will be a big summer for the club as they aim to improve the squad.

He said: "Sorry, but I need a break!

"I started in Saudi Arabia, it's not easy and was very tough work and here was very tough work.

"But it's not time to rest because we need to do a lot of work on our holidays.

"I need to be on the phone, I need to have meetings to help the club to do the best market that we can.

"To create expectations, but we do that when we have the tools and we need these tools to increase our level."

Palace are likely to make a number of changes for this game, just days after their FA Cup celebrations.

Pereira also hinted that he could make some changes to his side, but after a weekend off and just two games remaining, it is likely the head coach will name his strongest possible side.

Jorgen Strand Larsen and Hwang Hee-chan are fit and the former could be the only change, replacing Goncalo Guedes up front.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Pablo Sarabia and Rodrigo Gomes are all options that could be given a start, with one eye on Sunday's final game of the season at home to Brentford.

But Wolves could finish the season as high as 13th and a win tonight would go a long way to making that possible.