Crystal Palace 4 Wolves 2 - Report

The hosts started the game strongly as Wolves’ experimental line-up struggled for a foothold in the fixture.

Despite that, Emmanuel Agbadou’s first Wolves goal put the visitors in front against the run of play.

But two Eddie Nketiah strikes within five first half minutes gave Palace a deserved lead going into the break.

Ben Chilwell’s fortunate free-kick, which took a huge deflection, put the Eagles 3-1 up early in the second half before Jorgen Strand Larsen headed Wolves back into the game to give them hope.

But Wolves could not build on that lifeline and failed to create anything meaningful - other than some long-range efforts - and their hopes were dashed in the 86th minute when Eberechi Eze notched Palace’s fourth and Wolves fell to defeat.

Analysis

Vitor Pereira made six changes to the team that lost to Brighton last time out and handed a big opportunity to a number of players.

Among those changes was Matheus Cunha, who was dropped to the bench as Manchester United close in on his signature this summer.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa was rested and not involved in the squad, while winter signing Nasser Djiga was given his first Premier League start.

Fresh from their FA Cup triumph, Palace also made six changes as Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta were benched.

There was a party atmosphere at Selhurst Park as the game got under way and the hosts made the better start by finding plenty of room down the left for Chilwell.

The wing-back won a foul from Agbadou after racing down the flank and his free-kick was then glanced wide by Ismaila Sarr.

However, Wolves wasted a good break away when Goncalo Guedes found Rayan Ait-Nouri, who delivered a poor pass into the box.

Emmanuel Agbadou of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Palace came close when a ball over the top put Nketiah in, but goalkeeper Dan Bentley did superbly to race out and clear his lines.

Wolves took the lead against the run of play when Pablo Sarabia’s corner was headed on by Larsen at the back post and Agbadou headed the visitors in front.

But that advantage lasted less than three minutes as the Eagles quickly equalised. Rodrigo Gomes had his pocked picked and Romain Esse did well to pull the ball back for Nketiah, who found the bottom corner despite Bentley getting a hand to it.

Some horrendous Wolves defending then saw Palace take the lead. Agbadou’s poor cross-field pass gave the ball away as Daniel Munoz won it, played in Sarr down the flank and he crossed for Nketiah to tap home after he was left unmarked.

Wolves’ defence was asleep and Nketiah made another run off Agbadou before firing wide and then seeing the offside flag raised in the last major action of the half.

Pereira’s experiment with his team selection had not worked and as Wolves emerged for the second half, Nelson Semedo and Joao Gomes came on for Djiga and Andre.

Wing-backs R.Gomes and Ait-Nouri also switched flanks.

Wolves hoped the changes would inspire a comeback but within five minutes Palace had made it 3-1.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Chilwell’s free-kick from roughly 25 yards took a huge deflection off the wall and wrong-footed Bentley before finding the corner.

Wolves enjoyed a better period following the goal but were doing little to threaten the Palace final third.

That was until Ait-Nouri charged forward, R.Gomes had a shot blocked and Larsen almost met Sarabia’s cross.

Moments later Wolves found a way back into the game when Larsen headed home Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s corner.

The number nine then came off with a knock and Wolves introduced Cunha, alongside Marshall Munetsi for Sarabia.

Wolves almost scored an equaliser when Guedes forced Dean Henderson into a strong save with a fierce volley.

Munetsi then had a shot deflected just over the bar as Wolves desperately chased an equaliser.

Wolves’ hope of getting back into the contest was dashed in the 86th minute when Agbadou lost the ball again and Palace broke forward. The ball was played to Eze who cut onto his right foot and easily finished.

Pereira’s side were comfortably beaten on a difficult evening in their final away game of the season.

Wolves now host Brentford on Sunday on the final day.

Key Moments

GOAL 24 Agbadou heads Wolves in front

GOAL 27 Nketiah swiftly levels for the hosts

GOAL 32 Nketiah puts the hosts ahead

GOAL 50 Chilwell’s free-kick takes a big deflection and makes it 3-1

GOAL 62 Larsen heads home for Wolves

GOAL 86 Eze rounds off a comfortable Palace win

Teams

Wolves: Bentley, R.Gomes (Hwang, 81), Djiga (Semedo, 45), Agbadou, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre (J.Gomes, 45), Bellegarde, Sarabia (Munetsi, 67), Guedes, Larsen (Cunha, 67).

Subs not used: King, Doherty, Bueno, Lima.

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Ward (Kamada, 70), Lacroix, Richards, Chilwell, Lerma, Hughes (Devenny, 45), Sarr (Franca, 63), Esse (Eze, 81), Nketiah (Mateta, 81).

Subs not used: Turner, Mitchell, Clyne, Kporha.