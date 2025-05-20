Bowls round-up: Duo through to British Veterans Merit finals

Shropshire Veterans Merit champion Paul Williams and Paul Beer, the Mid Shropshire League’s Over-60s Merit winner last year, came through the county qualifier at Childs Ercall.

They emerged victorious as 17 of the 19 entries did battle for the two tickets to the British finals on July 2 at Prees – the venue where Keith Pessall became the first county winner of the crown in 2021.

Williams, now playing Premier League bowls for Burway having made his name at Castlefields, survived a nail-biting qualifying game against Cedric Bancroft.

At 20 across both players put the jack in the ditch before Williams edged a 21-20 tie.

Paul Beer

Beer (Shifnal) almost ran out from seven all against Nick Davies (Meole Brace), racing to a 21-8 card in 21 ends.

“A big thank-you to the members of Childs Ercall BC for hosting and providing a superbly presented green that proved to be a very good test for all the players,” said country competitions secretary Mike Potter.

Wenlock Olympian Games

Gold medal day in one of the bowls competitions run as part of the Wenlock Olympian Games is on the move.

The ladies and men’s singles at Much Wenlock BC have been brought forward 24 hours to Saturday, June 28, but the entry fee of £5 remains the same.

Also the same is the doubles competition at the same venue on Sunday, July 6, at £10 per pair, all entries to Bob Mumford on 07539 955576 before Wednesday, June 25.

Wally Amos Memorial

The wraps are off yet another new open bowls competition being run in Shropshire.

Newport is the venue for the Wally Amos Memorial on Sunday, July 13, with 32 places for men and woman aged over-60 to play for £725 in prize money if full by the 10.30am start time.

Entries cost £15 apiece, the organiser is John Breeze on 07583 026438 and there is a potential £250 first prize.

Before then, on Saturday, June 7, the Lis Hughes Trophy will go to the winners of the Sir John Bayley Ladies Triples, all ties being played on the bottom green.

Half of the eight places have gone at £30 but promoter Rob Burroughs (07901-229623) is eager for a full house to play for a £150 top prize.

Bowls diary

Edgmond Summer Open – one-dayer for 32 entries on Saturday, May 24, to play for £250 first prize. Vacancy details from Sarah Glenholmes on 07792 428685.

Donnington Wood two-man team knockout from 32 entries at £40. Qualifiers Saturdays, May 31 and June 7-14-21 (all 6pm), with finals night Saturday, June 28 at 6pm.First prize £400, ring Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623.

Taylor Support Junior Trail Blazer – at Newport on Sunday, July 27. Under-18 competition with £5 entry fee, winner to get the Paul Taylor Trophy. Handicapped 13-up round robin group games lead to main and consolation knockout. Details from Ian Pessall via Facebook.

Sinclair Open – singles knockout with 500 first prize for 64 entries at £20. Qualifiers on Saturdays at 6.30pm on July 12, 19, 26 and August 2. Last 16 for finals night on Saturday, August 16 (5pm start). Promoter is Stuart Church (07877 857721).

Bishop’s Castle’s Roly Edwards Open Doubles on Sunday, August 10 (10am start), with 16 places available at £15 each to play for a £100 top prize, bookings to Wayne Pugh on 07794 152787.