Wolves' last five trips to face Crystal Palace

Vitor Pereira’s side are looking to respond after back-to-back Premier League defeats against Manchester City and Brighton.

The league season itself has turned into a damp squib. The title is decided, the promoted teams have made a feeble attempt at staying in the division, and the only thing left to play for is the European places.

But, Pereira’s men will want to take some momentum into the summer with two matches still to go as they look to continue their positive form since the boss took over in December.

That will not be easy for them, as they have a terrible record at Selhurst Park in recent times - the Express & Star has looked back through their last five visits to south London.

Last season, Wolves came out on the wrong side of a five-goal encounter. Odsonne Edouard scored a goal either side of Hwang Hee-Chan for Wolves - until Eberechi Eze then made it 3-1 with 12 minutes still to go.