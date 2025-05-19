Wolves captain ready to end the season on a high

Wolves cannot be relegated or get into Europe and they look set for a mid-table finish, with a trip to Crystal Palace and a home game against Brentford to come.

The skipper is adamant that the team is determined to take some momentum into the summer and are ready to attack their final two fixtures.

“We are positive because in the game against City, we did a good job," Semedo said.

"Although we lost the game, it was with good sensations, but the last game (against Brighton), that wasn't us, to be honest.

“I don’t think we were in our best version of ourselves, so we just have to make sure that everybody comes back to that best version, try to win the game on Tuesday and give their 100 per cent to bring the three points home.

"We’ve still got things to play for. It’s the difference between finishing say 16th or 13th. Obviously, there are things to play for and you’ve got to make sure you give everything you can till the end of the season.

“We cannot have a middle term – you cannot come with three or four games before the season finishes and say the season is over because we’re saved from the relegation or we’re not going fighting for Europe. We still have to do our best to win the games.

"I’m trying to push everybody, even myself – I’m trying to really push as hard as I can out of myself. We’ve got one last push to come, because we know how important it is to finish well.

“Obviously, we made six wins in a row, so I know how important the last image is, so we have to make sure that we finish well in these two games that we have."

Wolves have come a long way under Vitor Pereira, who was appointed when the club were languishing in the relegation zone.

Semedo now wants repay that faith, while also continuing to make improvements.

He added: “Obviously if you can finish as high on the table it will be very good, as it also means that we won the games, but we still have to make sure that we develop the things we have to develop, we have to make sure that we correct the things that we are not doing well, we improve in the steps that we have to improve.

“All of that will be an achievement for the remainder of the season, and we have to make sure that we finish well in every moment. If you can finish well, winning the games, then that’s perfect, if you’re winning the games and playing well, then that’s perfect, if you’re winning and not conceding goals, then that’s perfect.

“But all of that stuff, we have to try to improve more and more, so we have to work hard to keep going and improve all of those things.”