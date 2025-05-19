Wolves boss makes selection decision on Wolves star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Brazilian is expected to depart with a £62.5million release clause in his contract and United are close to agreeing personal terms with Cunha before then triggering the clause in his contract.

No contact has been made with Wolves yet but the forward is expected to depart with the season ending this weekend.

Despite that, Pereira is adamant the player is focused on Wolves' final two games and the head coach is prepared to play him against Crystal Palace and Brentford.

"What I can say to you, he is training very good and he is very happy," Pereira said.

"He is trying to help in everything and it means he is a player I can put him in to play.

"He is working until the end of the season and at the end of the season we'll see what happens.