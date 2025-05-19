'Suits me...' West Brom star on why transfer proved a perfect fit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies' player of the season award winner was a revelation in his first season in England and at The Hawthorns.

He appeared in 45 of 46 Championship fixtures - missing the full haul with a late-season injury that sidelined him at Bristol City in April - and was a model of consistency both as left-back and then more prominently in his familiar centre-back role.

The 26-year-old, who cost £525,000 from IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden last July, is likely to attract interest this summer after his excellent form despite an otherwise underwhelming campaign for the Baggies.