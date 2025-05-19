Squad respect and positivity key to Wolves' success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The head coach has proved he is not afraid to make big decisions and will take off influential players such as Matheus Cunha in an effort to win a game.

He expects those players to be unhappy, but believes the respect his players have for each other has avoided any issues over his decisions.

"I don't know a player that likes to leave the pitch when they feel the team is playing," Pereira said.

"But sometimes it's important to think about the team.

"When I do the subs, believe me, I don't care about the names.