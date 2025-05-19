Premier League bowls: Whitewash wins for title-chasers

Unbeaten leaders Bayley put Hanmer to the sword with no less than five single-figure cards in a 252-138 aggregate score, while third-placed Castlefields piled the misery on to second-bottom Wem USC, 252-149.

Scott Harries (21-3) had the best of a series of very impressive-looking cards for the Bayley boys, who have now won seven from seven this season.

Spencer Clarke (21-4), Pete Grimston (21-6), Owen Evans (21-7) and Joe Dicken (21-8) were the other dominant winners, while Josh Bradburn, Reece Farr, Stuart Rutter, Scott Simpson, Ayden Smith, Dan Taylor and Chris Worthington were also victorious.

Over at Castlefields, Michael Beer (21-5), Jon Palmer (21-7) and Hayden Lewis (21-8) led the way with single-figure cards.

Andrew Armstrong, Rich Goddard, Adam Jones, Andrew Judson, Rhys Marshall, Gary Neal, Tom Palmer, Ashley Wellings and Callum Wraight completed a perfect evening for the hosts.

Second-placed Wrockwardine Wood were just a couple of shots away from making it a hat-trick of clean sweeps for the top three, but Ryan Frost battled to a 21-19 success against Josh Cotton to earn a point for Adderley.

Otherwise, it was all one-way traffic for the Wrockites, who not only prevailed 11-1 in games, but won 250-141 on aggregate as well.

Sam Millward (21-5), Martin Williams (21-8) and Jamie King (21-9) led the way - backed up by Will Childs, Aaron King, Rob Roden, Clay Flattley, Steve Broome, Scott Moseley, Tom Killen and Nathan Lacey.

Fifth-placed Burway won 10-2 (240-169) against rock-bottom Horsehay in another one-sided game.

Craig Baugh and Steve Reeves at least ensured a couple of points for winless Horsehay, but they were otherwise no match for the scoring power of Adam Dovey (21-5), Richard Lane (21-8), Kev Dovey, Lee Wilding, Peter Griffiths, Ben Austin, Paul Williams, Duncan Pressley, Kiah Roberts and Ben Allen.

While four of this week's six matches were about as one-sided as they could get, the remaining two were nail-biters.

St Georges and Meole Brace shared the 12 games they played, with the former taking two bonus points for edging the aggregate 219-215 as hosts.

Julie Alderman, Nigel Evans, Gordon Hawkins, Joe Killen, Ian Pessall and Steve Pessall were on the mark for St Georges, while Julian Cooke, Doug Edwards, Chris Jones, Mark Thomas, Andy Wiggington and Russell Pugh scored points for Meole Brace.

And Ifton took four bonus points for winning the aggregate 206-202 at Bylet - despite only winning five of the 12 games.

Joey Williams (21-7), Craig Griffiths, Ieuan Pugh, Owen Jackson and Martin Jones did enough to turn Ifton's points tally from five to nine, while Paul Lill, Matthew Ealey, John Newey, Jamie Wyer, Cheryl Caswell, Gavin Taylor and Tim Ealey scored the seven points for hosts Bylet.