Crystal Palace v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

Vitor Pereira's side now travel to Selhurst Park tomorrow night, before the final day of the season on Sunday at home to Brentford.

But who will Wolves be without due to injury against Palace?

Jorgen Strand Larsen - 75% chance

The striker missed the trip to play Manchester City and was only fit enough for the bench against Brighton.

Pereira also admitted Larsen was not at his best when he came on against the Seagulls, as he recovers from a knock.