Agreement close as Wolves star nears exit

The Red Devils are close to an agreement on personal terms for the Brazilian and it is expected they will trigger the £62.5million release clause in his contract.

However, it is understood there has not yet been any contact with Wolves over the deal and Vitor Pereira remained coy when asked about the forward.

The head coach said: "I have the same information as you, I really don’t know!

"I just know he is my player, he is committed with the team, he is working with happiness and we will see what happens."

When asked if Cunha wants to stay, Pereira added: "You must ask him, but I feel he is happy."

Wolves could also have two other departures with Nelson Semedo and Pablo Sarabia both out of contract in the summer.

Sarabia is likely to leave, while Semedo's future is up in the air as the player assesses his options.

"Nelson knows we want him on the team," Pereira added.

"Sarabia I like him. I like his personality and quality, we will try to do our best but at this moment I don’t have the answer.

"We must wait, sometimes we are a bit impatient but we need to respect the timing of the players and the club."