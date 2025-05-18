Shropshire secure top spot in NCCA Trophy with Suffolk win

They had already secured progression to the quarter-finals beforehand but made it four wins in a row with a stylish batting display.

George Hargrave high-scored with 75 runs from 80 balls - including ten 4s. Rahul Kaushal also hit 65 from just 61 balls and Thomas Fell weighed in with another 42.

Jack Beaumont took four wickets and Darren Ironside collected three more, but Suffolk were unable to bowl out the visitors, who finished their innings at 235/9.

Alex Oxley led the way in Suffolk's attempted comeback charge with 55 runs before he was eventually bowled out by Hargrave.

Beaumont also registered 43 from 53 balls and Jacob Marston and Adam Jones chipped in with 29 and 26 respectively.

However, Cameron Jones and Jacquez Banton took three wickets each as Shropshire bowled them out for 199 inside 45.5 overs.

Shropshire finished four points clear of second-place Suffolk at the group summit, while Herefordshire finished third, Stafford fourth and Norfolk fifth.

They previously beat Staffordshire, Norfolk and Herefordshire in their opening three games.