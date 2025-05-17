Wolves boss 'proud' of 2024/25 award nomination

The head coach was named alongside four other bosses for his impressive work of keeping Wolves in the Premier League, achieving 10 wins and two draws from his 20 games in charge.

Pereira was delighted to be recognised for the job he has done, but maintained a steely determination focused on improving next season ahead of his first full campaign in charge.

“I feel proud," Pereira said.

"It is something that is not my work, it is the work of a lot of people. We feel proud, but we know that we can improve next season and this is the target – to improve, to improve. But we are very proud because it’s not easy to come in a few months and now be in the middle of five fantastic managers.

“But awards are not the most important things, the most important is the way. I did not do this alone. I don’t work for rewards, I work to compete, to get results and to play good football.

“When I came to England, I came because I want to be in the middle of, and to compete with, the best. With the best managers, the best players, the best teams, and that’s why I’m sure that we play the best league in the world.

“Here we have that connection because every time in the corridors, we are together. It’s impossible not to be because it’s small, so we have more time and more opportunities to connect with others.

“This is something that we can use as an advantage for us, and we can understand that we can do something special in this club.

“We can do something special because the club is a family club. The supporters, they just have this club to love, to feel proud of, and we need this connection. We need to deserve the support that they give to us.”