The numbers behind Marshall Munetsi's Wolves impact

Some players that have those attributes were not performing, others were struggling with injury, while changes in the squad saw experienced players such as Mario Lemina and Craig Dawson depart.

Wolves addressed this problem in the winter transfer window and Emmanuel Agbadou and Marshall Munetsi in particular have made a big impact on this team.

Agbadou has been a revelation in defence. His athleticism, leadership and aggression has made him a key figure at centre-back.

He glides across the pitch almost effortlessly and has helped shore up a leaky defence.

Agbadou's influence has rightly been praised and held in high regard.

Munetsi's impact, however, has gone more under the radar and the deadline day addition has even come under some criticism from certain sections of the fan base.

He missed some big chances as a makeshift number nine in his first few games and then moved to one of the number 10 roles.