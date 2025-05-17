'Taster' West Brom experience has whetted the appetite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Morrison, 38, is building his CV as a coach having worked within the Baggies academy and and as two stints as first-team coach. He previously coached under his former Hawthorns boss Steve Clarke with Scotland's international set-up.

He took charge of the draw at Cardiff and season-ending 5-3 home win over Luton in the wake of Tony Mowbray's dismissal.

Morrison is likely to return to a coaching role at the club when Mowbray's permanent successor is named - though that is still to be confirmed. The north-east born former midfield hero feels settled to stick to coaching for now, but enjoyed the challenge that came with the brief head coach title.

"One thing I've known, being in this place, is that it's a tough job!" Morrison smiled.