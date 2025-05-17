Ollie Westbury comment: Football can be cruel as Shrewsbury trio depart

Town announced on Friday they have not offered goalkeeper Zac Prior, striker Luca Whitney and midfielder Findlay Starkey-Jones fresh terms at the Croud Meadow.

Prior recently kept a clean sheet in Town’s win in the Professional Development League trophy final at the Cardiff City Stadium - producing a steady performance in between the posts.

Whitney and Starkey-Jones have also been heavily involved throughout the course of the season, but at times, no matter how gut-wrenching it will be for those youngsters, difficult decisions have to be made.

The trio will likely be disappointed right now, and then you head to the other end of the spectrum, where four players have signed new deals.

It was first reported by the Shropshire Star on Thursday that Jack Loughran, Karsten Cairns, Isaac Godwin and Joe Morris had penned one-year extensions - they will get the opportunity to further their careers in Shropshire.

Playing for Shrewsbury right now is a good place to be as a youngster. Michael Appleton proved at the end of last season that if you are good enough, then you are old enough.

He threw Loughran into the action at Northampton. He also gave Isaac England his football league debut in that match. He made a cameo in the game on the final day of the season against Crawley Town, too.

Appleton has a reputation for bringing through youngsters, and given Town’s current financial predicament, unearthing a few gems to sell on could be very valuable.

They did that a few years ago with Travis Hernes - and it is a strategy they need to do more of.

Town’s director of football, Micky Moore, thanked those departing players for their efforts.

He said: "Zac, Findlay, and Luca are all talented individuals who have been excellent representatives of our academy.

“They’ve each gained valuable experience playing first-team football in non-league this season, which will serve them well in the next stage of their careers.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to thank them for their contributions and wish them all the very best for the future.

“For the four players who have agreed contract extensions, we look forward to watching their progress over the next 12 months.”

Town’s recruitment push started yesterday with the signing of former Doncaster defender Tom Anderson. Conversations will be taking place with other targets, but with the play-offs ongoing, this is usually a quiet period and the movement likely won’t be in full flow until June.

Shrewsbury will have to decide what they want to do with the likes of Roland Idowu and Max Mata.

Both spent last year on loan. Idowu has been playing in the Scottish Premier League for St Mirren. Their last game of the season is today, they play Celtic. He played 82 minutes last time out against Hibernian, his loan is a move which many would class as a success. Max Mata has played back in his native New Zealand, and has not featured as regularly.

These are two individuals Appleton won’t have had eyes on - but now must come into the conversations about plans going forward.