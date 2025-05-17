West Brom away days: On the road to Humberside with Heggem Snr

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wins proved tough to come by. Indeed, the most recent was a tough 2-1 success at Hull - who just about sneaked Championship survival - on November 10.

Sixteen attempts - 15 in the league - followed without victory.

What else was notable about that win in Hull? It was the away day of choice for Torbjorn Heggem's father.

It was not unusual for the Norwegian defender, in his debut campaign at the club and in England, to invite family to take in Baggies games. Mostly, the Heggem clan plus friends cheered on at The Hawthorns.

This time, though, despite infrequent transport links to the East Riding of Yorkshire, it was time for an away trip.

Heggem senior probably felt at home with the sight of a Norwegian flag in the away end. That was another frequent sight this term - be it family, friends, or Albion fans with a Scandi penchant due to Heggem's performances.

What was unexpected, though, was the mode of transport.

"It was one match, my father was visiting me at Hull away," Heggem smiled. "It was a little bit hard to travel to.

"I don't think there were too many trains so he asked to sit on the fans' bus.

"I don't think a lot of parents of players have been on that bus! That was an experience for him and the fans as well."

The centre-back, Albion's double player of the season award winner, added: "They have visited a lot, but more to home games with other family members or friends. A lot of people in Norway want to come over and visit English football.

"They are my biggest supporters. They watched my football career their whole lives.

"To see me playing here and playing for the national team is a big thing for them."

When Heggem, 26, moved to the Baggies for £525,000 from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna last summer there was little fanfare.

Fast-forward almost 12 months have a five-cap international - Heggem had no Norway youth experience - and an established centre-back on their hands. He is a player very likely to attract interest from rivals this summer and it remains to be seen if Albion's resolve is tempted.

Moving to England was a big step for Heggem, as was stepping into the Norwegian reckoning alongside Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, among others.

"It's a new group for me, to have three call-ups helps," Heggem reflected. "I've also played a lot for them and been one of the players that has started games. That is of course super cool.

"Me as a person, I am quite humble and the personality that needs some time to know people.

"You have some really big stars in the national team, so it's just been great to be a part of it."