Golf round-up: Juniors hit form to overcome North Wales

S&H dominated the morning foursomes session to establish a commanding 4-1 lead.

Zach Banks (Shifnal) and Harry Slater (Wrekin) started the ball rolling with a fine display that saw them secure a 7&6 victory.

Wrekin duo Alfie Daniels and Ross Coleman were then edged out 1up in a close match.

But S&H then took charge with Harry Watts (Ludlow) and Brodie Miller (Telford) claiming a 4&3 win, while Ben Steventon (Telford) and Zach Davies (Hill Valley) won by one hole.

Meanwhile, Charlie Boys (Hill Valley) and Isaac Jones (Oswestry) made short work of the last Welsh pairing, as they ran out 6&4 winners.

The afternoon singles saw Banks and Slater both finish their games all square, before Daniels lost on the last by one hole.

Ross Coleman, making an appearance for the first time this season, delighted the management with a 2&1 victory to steady the ship, but Watts went down 3&2.

The North Wales team were sensing a comeback, until Miller started a fine four-game winning streak by the S&H tail, triumphing 4&3. That was quickly followed by a stunning 5&3 success for Steventon.

Debutant Davies and Jones then added to the S&H tally before captain Boys took his foot off the gas to lose narrowly 2&1.

The team were unable to take their form into the opening Midland League fixture of the season as they went down 7.5-4.5 against neighbours Staffordshire at Calderfields Golf Club.

Slater & Miller were the only pair to take half a point in the morning foursomes, leaving S&H with too much to do in the afternoon singles - despite points for Jones, Miller, Daniels and Davies.

Big wins for senior duo

Shropshire & Herefordshire's second team, who beat Staffordshire 11.5-3.5: Darren Humphries, James Platford, Dave Fish, Sean McCarthy, Sam Roberts, Dave Richards, George Watton, Craig Shaw, James Hampson and Ryan Hotchkiss

Shropshire & Herefordshire's senior sides were also in action against Staffordshire - the first team triumphing 10.5-4.5 and the second coming through 11.5-3.5.

The first team won at Trentham Golf Club, with Callum Brown & Harry Morris and Nick Evans & Ian Jenner keeping the deficit to a point in the morning as S&H trailed 3-2.

But they fought back in style after lunch as Tom Kerr, Jack Edwards, James Showell, Morgan Radziejowski, Ross McGill, Brown, Morris and Evans all scored singles points - with Alex Allan securing a half.

And the seconds were victorious at Kington Golf Club thanks to morning foursomes wins from George Watton & Darren Humphries, James Platford & Craig Shaw and Sean McCarthy & Dave Fish.

They really stretched their legs in the afternoon singles, with Watton, Humphries, Platford, Shaw and McCarthy being joined in the winners' circle by Ryan Hotchkiss, Dave Richards and James Hampson, while Sam Roberts picked up a half.

Shropshire Seniors' Club Knockout

Bridgnorth after winning the Shropshire Seniors Knockout

Bridgnorth Golf Club are celebrating after beating Shifnal GC to lift the Shropshire Seniors' Club Knockout.

The battle for the The Ken Smith Trophy was played over two legs and Bridgnorth dominated the first on home soil to establish a 3-0 lead and then picked up the one victory they needed in the second leg to win 4-2 on aggregate.

Brian Lewis foursomes pairs

David Richards and Craig Shaw flank S&H president Nigel Chesters after winning the Brian Lewis foursomes pairs at Church Stretton GC

David Richards and Craig Shaw dug deep to win the Brian Lewis foursomes pairs at Church Stretton GC.

Richards and Shaw were tied on 133 gross with Jamie Mee and Ryan Painter after 36 holes, but went on to claim victory on the third extra-hole in a sudden death play-off.

Alex Nixon & Stuart Wassell won the Nett competition after scoring 131.

Golf returns

Wrekin

Seniors Derek Taylor Trophy Rd1. Division One: 1 Peter Garnett 40/17; 2 Stephen Bagshaw 38/11; 3 Lance Pettet 36/15. Division Two: 1 David Pegge 40/24; 2 Alan Shorthose 37/24; 3 David Collington 37/23.