Wolves teenager called up to senior national team training camp

The 18-year-old has been called up by head coach Craig Bellamy as part of a 29-man squad for the training camp in Cardiff and Spain, where the coaches will assess talents from the senior team, under-21s and under-19s.

It is currently under way in Cardiff and the squad travel to Alicante for warm weather training from May 19-23.

This is before the senior team then return for the June international window, where Wales face Liechtenstein in Cardiff on June 6 and then travel to Brussels to play Belgium on June 9. The squad for those two games will be announced on May 28.

For now, teenager Benjamin has a chance to impress the Wales bosses on this training camp.

Lewys Benjamin (Getty)

The shot-stopper joined Wolves from Cardiff City in the summer of 2023 and signed his first professional contract a few months later.

He has gone to play for the under-21s before joining Stourbridge on loan for the last few months of this season.

Last summer the goalkeeper joined Gary O'Neil's senior Wolves side on pre-season and the club have high hopes for his future.

Benjamin has also quickly risen through the ranks of the Welsh sides and despite being just 18-years-old, he has already had call ups for their under-21s.