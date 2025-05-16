Wolves starlet proud of breakthrough moment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The forward became Wolves' youngest ever Premier League player at the age of 17 years, seven months and 24 days when he came on against Brighton.

As he aims to build on his first match, the youngster feels his hard work has finally paid off.

“Sometimes when I look back at it with my friends or family, I would have never thought this would have happened this quick," he said.

"I always thought it would have happened, but I never thought it would happen this quick. To have happened this quick was like a dream come true, to be fair, to be playing and training with them every day.

“I feel that it’s because of my hard work, my dedication, my hunger and the desire that I have for the game. I always want to be the best and make my family proud. I think that’s helped me a lot.

“It sounds really good and nice to have that, being the youngest ever Premier League player for Wolves. It’s really nice to hear.

“It felt good to make my debut because I’ve been on the bench a few times now, but I’ve just been ready every game, ready to come on and play my game, but I finally came on at the weekend, so it was good. It felt good for me, my family, my friends and everything.

“During the game, with how it was going, I didn’t think I was going to come on, but when I saw that Andre had a little knock, I thought it just could be my chance. When the manager called me over, I was ready for it. I was ready to come on and show the fans what I can do.

“They just told me to go and enjoy myself, do what I do in training and just express myself.

“At first, I felt nervous a bit, but when I got onto the pitch and I jumped to win that first header, it felt like all my nerves just went, so I felt comfortable. I was going to take that man on, but they were sitting back quite a lot, so I thought I’d run into traffic, so I thought it would be best to just play it safe.”

Mane was born in Portugal and moved to Manchester at the age of eight.

He joined Wolves from Rochdale and has represented both Portugal and England at youth level.

"It’s good to see that the two countries want me to play for them, so I have two options," he added.

"It’s nice to see, but I feel right now, I’m just seeing what’s best. I’m not really sure what I’m going to pick yet, but right now, I’m just seeing what’s best.”