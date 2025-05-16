Wolves prospect living his first team dream

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 17-year-old became Wolves' youngest ever Premier League player with a late debut off the bench against Brighton.

That prompted Vitor Pereira to reveal Mane would be with the first team next season in a incredible show of faith and the forward is ready to grasp his opportunity with both hands.

“It’s given me a lot of confidence to know that I have people who trust me, like the manager Vitor, Luis (Miguel), Andre (Monteiro), but it’s good to hear that the manager trusts in me," he said.

“It’s also good to hear that next season, I’ll be with them a lot because that’s where I’ve always wanted to be ever since I first dreamed to be a first team player, playing in the Premier League, so hopefully that happens a lot next season.

“I’m just focusing on trying to go every day to train and impress the manager even more. I want to get more minutes before the season ends and hopefully next season, make more and more appearances, try to look to earn a place in the starting XI.

“It’s going to be hard to try to impress Vitor, but I’m just going to get all my work done during the off-season, strength-wise, physically, and everything, I’m just going to focus so I can come straight in next season, try to impress everyone and show what I’m really capable of.”

The teenager also has an experienced and talented dressing room to learn from and he is taking on board every piece of advice that comes his way.

Mane added: “It means a lot to me because it’s a good experience. I was watching them when I was younger and now being there training with them, seeing how it is with the intensity and things like that, and how hard it actually is.

“They’re always speaking a lot to me, giving me feedback when I’m struggling and they’re always speaking to me, trying to make me feel at home there, and whenever I ask for feedback, they’ll always be there to talk to me.

“At first, I felt nervous training with them, but now, every time I feel like I’m part of them now. I just speak to everyone now like friends, so it feels good.”