West Brom star can 'come back firing' after disappointing end to season

Twelve-goal striker Maja, 26, was sorely missed during the second half of the campaign after a stress fracture to his lower leg meant he did not kick a ball after January 4.

He was sidelined for the entirety of Tony Mowbray's three-month tenure but still landed Albion's top scorer gong as the club failed to replace his presence in the frontline.

It brought back memories of the previous campaign, Maja's first at the club, where the latter of two separate ankle setbacks saw the striker ruled out from between December and the end of the season. He only made a couple of brief cameos and missed the play-offs - but came roaring back at the beginning of this term.

"Ultimately he's been a really big miss. He's been really unfortunate with injuries picked up in his career," said Albion's James Morrison, who ended the campaign in caretaker charge.