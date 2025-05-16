Shrewsbury Town confirm their first signing of the summer

The 31-year-old, who won the League Two title with Doncaster Rovers last season, has signed a two-year deal in Shropshire that will keep him at the club until 2027.

Anderson, who played 29 times last campaign, signed on Friday and will become a Salop player on July 1 - subject to EFL approval.

Anderson says Shrewsbury’s ambitions match his own and that is one of the big reasons he signed.

Tom said: “It's great to be here - the last few days have been really smooth.

"I first heard about the contract on Monday. We did a bit of negotiating, but I was delighted to get it over the line and done quickly.

"I had a great time at Doncaster, but everything comes to an end.

"I spoke to Michael (Appleton) and Micky (Moore), and their ambitions for the season match mine."They have both told me to come in and be the player I am.

"It was refreshing to hear their ambitions. That’s what you want when you get a new challenge.

"When you are working as a team, you want to all be on the same page and that is what we are."

The tall defender, who has also played for Port Vale and Chesterfield, becomes the first signing of Michael Appleton’s time in charge of the club.

And he believes he is capable of fitting into the boss’s style with the Shrews head coach wanting to play possession-based football.

He added: "I will give 100 per cent commitment, I will put my body on the line and be a really good defender.

"But I am also very capable of playing good football. I back myself to be one the best players on the pitch each week."

Director of football Micky Moore added: “First of all, I’d like to welcome Tom to the Croud Meadow.

“He’s a player we’ve identified as possessing the qualities and character that we feel have been lacking in the squad.

“He has a strong presence both on and off the pitch, he is a leader, and he arrives having played a key role in Doncaster’s title-winning campaign.

“Tom brings a wealth of experience, I think his arrival is a real coup for the football club.”